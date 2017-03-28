Sold Out Show. ISA International Sign Expo 2017.

By Digital Output Staff

The International Sign Association’s (ISA’s) annual Sign Expo takes place April 19 to 22, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Attracting custom sign companies, corporate sign buyers, national sign companies, installers, printers, and designers, the ISA Sign Expo is one of the largest gatherings of sign and graphics professionals.

In January, the show organizers announced that floor space was sold out. 210,000 square feet of booth space and close to 600 exhibitors are expected to draw over 20,000 attendees. Here, we include information on what some of those exhibitors are bringing to this year’s event.

3A Composites USA, booth 1339, introduces the all new PRO Series. Gatorfoam PRO and Banova Print are the first two graphic display boards announced in the PRO Series line. With enhanced PRO facers designed to offer superior ink adhesion and printability resulting in vibrant images, Gatorfoam PRO is a high-performance graphic display board that offers dimensional stability. Banova Print combines the lightweight, rigid, and renewable properties of Banova—a balsa wood sheet made of adhesively bonded balsa veneers—with laminated PRO facers designed for enhanced printing properties.

4over’s, booth 315, EDDM Full Service is designed to effectively saturate the market, targeting specific postal routes chosen by the user. This USPS program ensures promotions and advertisements are reaching the mailboxes of desired demographics, in the areas of the user’s choosing. The company’s diverse size and finishing options fit into the USPS’ EDDM restrictions, complementing any marketing campaign.

Agfa Graphics, booth 1350, exhibits the Jeti Mira HS LED. With roll to roll and varnish it is an 8.82-feet wide, moving gantry flatbed printer designed for optimal flexibility. Featuring print and prepare functionality; speeds up to 2,486 square feet per hour; six-color, white standard, highly-pigmented Agfa-made UV inks ideal for indoor/outdoor applications; and two rows of Ricoh inkjet printheads, the Jeti Mira’s UV LED curing technology prints on heat-sensitive substrates.

Arlon Graphics, LLC, booth 1374, launches two new innovative producs and a new technology for full and partial vehicle and fleet wraps. This new film allows for a fast installation and superior repositionability, and was designed with the single installer in mind. The combination of these products allows for graphics to float over the substrate until firm pressure is applied and conforms around rivets, complex curves, and deep channels.

Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions, booth 4380, invites attendees to see new finishes and films in the Supreme Wrapping Film portfolio—ideal for car wraps, and a new short-term, digital cast film for point of purchase and promotional campaigns. Installer Justin Pate holds window, wall, and floor installation demonstrations. Also on display MPI 2600 Textured Wall Films and MPI 1105, a next generation digital cast film for car, vehicle, and outdoor graphics.

Caldera, booth 1142, showcases StreamLive, an easy-to-use SaaS application that creates the ideal production process, track jobs in real time, and automates time-consuming tasks. The entry-level product includes a range of features. StreamLive is cloud based and allows users to create customer job sheets, submit files to software workflow, connect with Caldera RIP, and automate email reporting. The functionality of this scalable software suite can be extended with a range of bolt-on options including a calendar-based planning module, custom document generation, preflight, and connections to many popular software packages.

Canon Solutions America, booth 2068, reveals the Océ Colorado 1640 64-inch UV roll-to-roll printer powered by UVgel technology. This product is designed to easily handle peak periods with fully automated media loading, including a drawer to manage multiple media rolls. Produce instant dry prints on a variety of coated and uncoated media. With up to 40 percent reduction in running costs, print providers can cut their costs with this new production printer.

CASper Sign Business Software, booth 1746, highlights its CASper on the Cloud. From estimating to invoicing, from job and production tracking to a built-in CRM and inventory control, it has everything a sign shop needs to streamline business and save valuable time. It is now available with improved Attachment Management.

Colex, booth 759, an industry leader in wide format finishing solutions, shows the Sharpcut Conveyor Flatbed Cutter System. The Sharpcut is Colex’s most productive solution for automated finishing of wide format media. It can be used for a variety of applications. The Sharpcut is designed to speed up the process of cutting soft to rigid boards, vinyl, fabric, and textiles, allowing for versatility and faster production runs. This provides users with one of the best affordable digital cutting automation systems.

DAF Graphic Media, booth 3592, provides economical wide format print materials certified for HP Latex, as well as eco and mild solvent and UV platforms. These include printable white vinyl offered in clear or gray adhesive and bubble-free options; perforated window film—featuring the Gecko Grip inside window mount, plus adhesive backed 50/50, 60/40, and 70/30; polypropylene films for display; 100 percent polyester for rollup and backlit; PSA vinyl laminating film and mounting tape; and floor graphic 11-mil speed vinyl for retail applications.

Denco Sales, booths 2152 and 2150, offers supplies and equipment in visual communications. Stop by the booth and take advantage of equipment promotions. Denco Sales offers great show specials on various pieces of equipment, including CWT flatbed laminating and application tables, HP latex printers, Roland eco-solvent printers, plotters, laminators, and a variety of other equipment options.

E.L. Hatton Sales Co., booth 3880, makes history with Banner Ups banner reaching 108 miles per hour in wind tunnel test. The strongest banners were made in minutes with Banner Ups new improved MegaTape and Clear PowerTape. Other new products include KederTape no sew adhesive keder, TexTape textile hem tape, and PoleTape PRO, no-sew, no-weld seam tape for pole pocket banners.

EFI, booth 1332, features end-to-end capabilities in superwide format inkjet, including EFI VUTEk LED hybrid roll/flatbed and aqueous dye-sublimation soft signage production offerings, EFI Fiery digital front ends, and integrated web to print and multi-channel communications software. EFI’s exhibit premieres the new, three-meter EFI VUTEk 3r LED printer, which is designed to offer the highest quality at the highest rated throughput speeds with a range of options to drive efficiencies in the production process.

EnCore Products, a division of Elmer’s Products, Inc., booth 1110, is a manufacturer of foamboard substrates used for a variety of applications—digital printing, screenprinting, point of purchase displays, exhibits, cut graphics, and indoor signage. The EnCore Foam Board line includes White, Colors, Black on Black, Pressure Sensitive, SingleStep Heat-Activated, PilloCore, MightyCore Rigid, DuraPrime, and EnCore Design Boards. They are made in the U.S.

Esko, booth 3180, demonstrates the 126-inch Kongsberg C64 finishing system, which keeps up with faster sign and display printers, without losing quality. Its unique, rigid traverse assures excellent precision with high speed, fast acceleration, high-quality cutting, and creasing—with a 3kW continuous duty high-performance milling unit. It fits all needs—rolls, sheets, corrugated, and milling. It is featured with a new, fully automated feeder/stacker system. The modular design lets customers install the feeder first, and stacker later.

Fisher Textiles, booth 4774, a leading supplier of fabrics for digital printing, introduces a new fabric for frontlit silicone edge graphics (SEG) applications, DD 4444 Revolution, for UV-curable, direct, and transfer sublimation printing. DD 4444 Revolution is a specially treated fabric, which is very stable with a gorgeous sheen. In addition to frontlit SEG, this fabric is ideal for banners, exhibit graphics, photographic back drops, and retail advertising. It weighs 5.4 oz/yd2 and is stocked at 125 inches wide. It is flame retardant and meets NFPA 701.

Gans, booth 300, has been in business since 1950 and brings its renowned customer service and superlative product value to wide format. It is a solution provider whether it’s inks, media, or equipment. At the show, the company features its newest product, and 2017 Innovation Award Nominee, X:Base. X:Base is a revolutionary product that transforms a wall, window, or board to a bubble-free area that allows for ultra-removability of any permanent vinyl of your choice.

Georgia Printco, booth 4196, is a full-service wholesale print provider that produces high-quality, indoor/outdoor, digital and dye-sublimated printed graphics. It specializes in the needs of both small and large resellers with more than 250 stocked materials for quick turnaround times—but always has access to specialty products, as well. The company is a premiere provider of blackback and block-out double-sided mesh vinyl.

GMG, booth 603, displays PrintFactory, powered by GMG, a complete production workflow software suite for banner, sign, and wide format printing. Its job preparation and file correction tools are easy to access and operate. GMG’s centralized color management system delivers color control of digital presses. Ink optimization technology reduces ink consumption by as much as 20 percent while improving color quality. With PrintFactory, powered by GMG, companies provide customers consistent color throughout their entire campaigns.

Graphic Finishing Partners, booth 1305, introduces the new 563TH MAXPRO top heat laminator. It includes operator-friendly quick-grip shafts for easy loading and unloading, roll-to-roll operation, and utilizes a metal alloy heater. It features front and rear swing-out film shafts that save operators time and energy. Easy to set up and operate, the 563TH-2 includes one-inch variable roller gap, and operates at up to 20 feet per minute.

Gravotech, booth 6192, shows the Gravograph LS1000XP. It is ideal for cutting one-inch thick acrylic and producing a beautiful flame-polished edge along with many other applications. With speeds up 157 inches per second, double pass through, multi-job workspace, and 48×24-inch engraving area, the LS1000XP is the ideal addition to any shop.

Herculite Products Inc., booth 2034, announces Bantex 10 oz Blackback Curl Free, a new one-sided printable product with a glare deadening blackback for point of purchase and trade show graphic applications where no edge curl is mandatory. The product prints with all solvent, UV-curable, and latex inks and is guaranteed not to edge curl for five years. It is manufactured in the U.S. by Herculite and distributed by authorized Bantex distributors across North America.

HP, booths 2132 and 2532, demonstrates the HP Signage Suite, a free, cloud-based web application designed for easy website integration boosting ecommerce capabilities. The level of integration ranges from a basic hyperlink to a fully tailored experience. It helps PSPs, small sign, and copy shops drive new growth for rollups, banners, and posters. It supports the full line of HP latex printers, as well as the HP DesignJet Z2600 and Z5600 PostScript printers.

Inkjet Technology, Inc., booth 5489, runs its ITI2000-TXR high-speed dye-sublimation printer. It offers advanced variable dot Gen5 printhead performance, print speeds up to 3,336 square feet per hour, and an advanced roller system that keeps paper at a constant tension for high-speed printing. It is suitable for production run polyester fabrics, soft signage, sportswear and apparel, and flags and banners.

IQ Australia, booth 5384, exhibits printIQ, a 100 percent web-based management workflow system with built in web to print. Production staff manage the factory while customers quote, order, and track, all from within the same application. There’s no software to install, or online ordering system to add on. So if you’re looking to solve an estimating turnaround problem, take business online, or take the leap into being an efficient and modern print company, printIQ has the key.

Leister Technologies, booth 2787, introduces the new HEMTEK ST banner welder. The HEMTEK ST stationary welder is one of the most efficient and affordable banner finishers of all time. Capabilities include hem welds, pole pockets, and hems with rope. From now on, quickly weld promotional banners or tarpaulins from corner to corner with ease. Whether sitting or standing, the HEMTEK ST can be used at almost any work table.

Lintec of America, booth 4586, is a premier manufacturer of optically clear and VisionControlFilms for window and glass decoration. Digital print companies have used its products to decorate stores, conference rooms, as well as galleries for more than seven years. Lintec’s VisionControlFilms consist of a family of specialty privacy films. When adhered to glass the layers of film provide a frosted effect that can appear and disappear as the viewing angle changes. These are available in varying levels of degree from either the horizontal or vertical positions.

Magnum Magnetics, booth 762, offers direct printable magnetic media that is now stronger than ever. The magnet is made in the U.S., meaning excellent lead times, outstanding product quality, and unparalleled customer service. The company offers quick delivery on stock items, and custom material made to specifications available in days, not months.

Marabu North America, booth 1762, showcases its newest UltraJet UV LED digital inks, the ever-popular ClearShield liquid laminates, the versatile StarLam roll-to-roll laminator, and the cost-effective Marashield UV-curable coatings. UltraJet inks are the newest in Marabu’s line of digital inks specifically tailored for high-resolution printheads in both traditional UV and UV LED printing. Marashield coatings are UV-curable and offer excellent durability and versatility compared to film laminates.

Master Magnetics, booth 3780, highlights PrintMagnetVinyl and FlexIRON—a magnetic graphic system. Ideal for retail environments, it provides the cost efficiency of printing direct to magnet and magnetic receptive sheeting with solvent, eco-solvent, UV, and latex ink systems, coupled with the simplicity of being easy to change and install. Utilizing both wide format substrates provides a multitude of magnetic solutions for graphic displays of all sizes, ranging from menu boards to full-wall mural graphics—all with easy installation and changeability.

MCT Digital, booth 913, promotes the VersaTech2, U.S. manufactured with its new motion system. By incorporating dual conveyors the VersaTech2 allows for fast change between blade/router cutting and laser cutting as printing/finishing projects change, decimating the finishing bottleneck. See VersaTech2’s third generation, patent-pending, easy-to-use convertible conveying solution with its new laced/zippered, paneled, and aluminized conveyor belt.

Mimaki USA, booth 3569, showcases the UJF-7151 plus benchtop printer with LUS-350 thermoforming inks to produce three-dimensional signage. LUS-350 ink does not crack after molding, making it ideal for printing onto substrates such as PETG, acrylic, polycarbonate, polystyrene, and PVC before the thermoforming process. Intricate textures of decorative fine prints are retained even after molding. Raised areas of thickly applied ink and double/triple layer printing also stay intact without cracking.

MultiCam Inc., booth 1362, returns to the 2017 ISA Sign Expo. It showcases a range of CNC machines including the Digital Express and Graph-X-Cutter Digital Finishing Systems, Magnus CO2 Laser, and APEX3R Router. The company’s innovative and easy-to-use CNC solutions cover nearly every aspect of the signmaking process from start to finish.

Novus Imaging, booth 1968, demonstrates ULTRA, the affordable, innovative, field upgradeable UV LED true flatbed printer. ULTRA features advanced UV LED technology for low-temperature curing at best-in-class speeds up to 1,300 square feet per hour. Dynamic variable dot technology produces photorealistic greyscale images and auto masking saves hours of set-up time.

OKI Data, booth 1368, has industry experts take attendees through the wide format digital printing workflow, from design concept to printed application. The workflow features OKI’s ColorPainter E-64s, which offers premium print quality at an entry-level price point.

Photo Tex Group, booth 2686, just received its fourth U.S. patent on its self-adhesive peel-and-stick media. Stop by the booth to learn about the different characteristics as to why Photo Tex is a number one selling self-adhesive fabric for offices, arenas, retail, point of purchase, and homes.

Roland DGA, booth 1280, shows its latest digital technologies, including the new high-performance TrueVIS VG and SG series wide format printer/cutters, upgraded VersaUV LEF series printers, and industrial-grade CAMM-1 GR Pro vinyl cutters. Roland’s innovative VersaUV LEJ-640FT flatbed and Texart dye-sublimation printers are on display as well, along with the new MDX-50 milling machine and MPX-95 photo impact printer. Booth visitors can also attend the company’s daily live vehicle wrap and heat transfer demonstrations.

Rolinx, booth 4563, exhibits Kala Finishing Systems’ new flatbed, the AppliKator. Functionality, safety, and efficiency, together with various levels of scalability and ergonomics are the main features that set the AppliKator apart from the competition. Roller elevation is achieved with two super-fast electric motors. Say goodbye to flatbed applicators operating with an air compressor. Roller pressure is electronically adjustable from the control panel with three pre-set pressure positions. It is designed to optimize work areas, organize inventory, and keep workflow contained with ample storage room directly beneath the work surface.

SA International (SAi), booth 4375, celebrates the silver anniversary of SAi Flexi as the industry-standard for sign-specific design tools, RIP software, print-and-cut software, and direct vinyl cutting. SAi Flexi continues to evolve with efficiency-enhancing tools to streamline large format/sign and display projects. The new MyFlexi mobile application with FlexiQuote makes managing a sign business even easier. Low-cost monthly subscription plans make SAi Flexi an affordable solution.

Saw Trax Mfg, Inc., booth 1841, offers the Saw Trax Sign Maker Series Panel Saw for sign shops as a one-stop cutting tool for all cutting needs—no longer need to buy a panel saw and a mat cutter. It includes three cutting heads—a circular saw, a pivoting knife, and an ACM cutter. Includes dust collection hook ups, folding stand, and measuring guides. Also check out Saw Trax’s line of substrate carts.

STS Inks, booth 4975, features Prismat-Ink, a new ink product for permanent printing on non-absorbent surfaces. Prismat-Ink contains a special resin that gives the user a longer lasting product, guaranteed to last up to ten years. Developed for commercial and household applications, Prismat-Ink is formulated for direct printing on glass, aluminum, and stainless steel products.

Trotec, booth 746, unveils its high-speed laser cutter for large format materials. Built for efficient production, the SP2000 features processing speeds up to 6.5 feet per second, laser power up to 400 watts, a working area of 66×98 inches, access from all four sides, and a 71-inch wide loading area at the front and the rear of the machine.

Ultraflex Systems Inc., booth 2346, highlights several new products including UltraMesh Blockout, UltraMesh Eclipse, and VorTex Bolero. Each product is displayed and samples available. Ultraflex continues to add products in response to global market demand. Join the company in its commitment to progress, quality, and product development.

V Sign software, booth 1303, is an ERP system for the sign manufacturer. With the ability to estimate, track sales, and account for labor, materials, and costing, it is the full software system to use. Mobile applications available, your company will be at your fingertips wherever you go. Stop by for a demonstration on how it can make life easier.

Verseidag US, booth 2634, showcases its new line of seemee Select dye-sublimation (dye-sub) fabrics, including Poly Light, Poly Heavy, Tri-White, and new backlit for transfer dye-sub—Sheen TR. See how these fabrics, as well the rest of the company’s range of textiles and flexface products, can help grow business.

Zünd, booth 3189, introduces the 3.6kW RM-L module, a powerful new routing solution for Zünd G3/D3 cutting systems. The RM-L delivers 0.7 Nm torque, comes with minimum quantity lubrication, and can be equipped with an optional, eight-position automatic tool changer. The power of the system, combined with efficient cooling and vacuum extraction, permits much greater processing speeds and cutting depths.

