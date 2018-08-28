Rolling the Dice in Vegas. Preview of the SGIA Expo.

By Digital Output staff

The Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) is welcomed back to Las Vegas, NV for its annual SGIA Expo this October 18 to 20, 2018. Held in the Las Vegas Convention Center, over 550 exhibitors are set to showcase new products and services. If you plan on attending the event, look no further than this guide to help map out your time on the expo floor.

At the Show

Advanced Color Solutions, booths 3463 and 4725, presents the Vision Laser Cutting product. It is a one-step laser cutting solution for sublimation printed textiles. Simplify production with automatic cutting for roll fabrics. Save on tool and labor costs, all while offering precise cutting with a sealed fabric edge.

Agfa Graphics, booths 1460 and 1561, debuts the new Jeti Tauro H3300 LED system. It’s a hybrid 3.3-meter UV inkjet printer that produces large format prints up to 126 inches wide at speeds of up to 4,676 square feet per hour. Its seven picoliter printheads offer outstanding resolution; the UV inks produce smooth, detailed prints; and Thin Ink Layer technology offers a low ink consumption rate.

D&K Group, booth 3903, exhibits its popular line of print finishing equipment including wide format laminating and mounting machines and fully automated lamination systems. The Expression 42+ is ideal for finishing graphics up to 41 inches wide, while the Double Kote Digital offers automatic sheet feeding, laminating, and cutting. These machines are made in the U.S. and can be customized to work in conjunction with many printing and other finishing systems.

DGI, booth 2515, introduces the new FH-3204, a 10.5-foot grand format hybrid textile printer for soft signage and home textile using four Kyocera printheads. Maximum speed is 1,600 square feet per hour (sf/h) using special fabrics and papers. Another new product on display is the industrial sublimation printer, the HS FT III. It is also equipped with four Kyocera printheads. Staggering of the printheads allows for a print speed of up to 2,690 sf/h.

Dickson Coatings, booth 1975, showcases the Evergreen Collection of eco-friendly/PVC-free fabrics, which includes Jet Tex, a wallcovering fabric that is Greenguard Gold Certified and available in 126 inches wide. This allows for a seamless wall graphic installation. New this year is Jet Tex Comfort, which features more texture and hides imperfections in the wall. Jet Up is ideal for curl-free, hanging retail banners.

Direct Color Systems, booth 2677, highlights the versatile Direct Jet 1800z UV LED printer. And yes, DTG with UV is possible. In fact, one Direct Jet UV LED printer prints shirts, Braille, and bottles. Be sure to visit the booth and grab a printed sample.

Epson, booth 1414, displays a range of printing applications including the new SureColor F2100 direct to garment

(DTG) printer. The SC-F2100 offers an entirely purpose-built system for producing high-quality prints and leverages the Epson PrecisionCore TFP printhead and UltraChrome DG ink technology to achieve twice the print speeds of previous DTG generation printers. In addition, Epson shows its new DS Transfer Photo Paper, a high-quality, lightweight dye-sublimation transfer paper specifically designed for photo panels and other rigid substrates.

FASTENation, Inc., booth 348, demonstrates its SUMMIT Double Coated Adhesive Tapes. The line includes high-performance adhesive tapes ideal for demanding sign and graphic applications where high bond strength, excellent temperature performance, and UV resistance are required. These tapes feature a double-coated adhesive on a PET carrier film that offers high tack and superior peel performance. They bond to a variety of similar and dissimilar materials and surfaces—extrusions, papers, films, and textiles. All tapes are available in custom die cuts.

Foster, booth 306, offers two new innovative products. The Excalibur S3 vertical multi-substrate cutter provides almost all the capabilities of a SteelTraK, at 25 percent less cost. The All-A-Board Lifter provides ergonomic sheet material handling and is the ideal companion for every flatbed printer. Visit the booth to see a complete line of roll lifters, cutters, and trimmers for wide format, display, and fabric graphics finishing.

GBC/SEAL, booth 3243, encourages attendees to expand product offerings and enhance productivity with solutions from the company. Featuring the SEAL 62 Base with Productivity Pack, it can show the value of a machine with the versatility to create most applications. Offering laminating and mounting capabilities up to 61 inches wide, this top heat assist laminator is ideal for shops large and small. See how this workhorse is easy to use and delivers superior results.

GCC, booth 3441, features the GCC JF-240UV Flatbed Printer. It is equipped with high throughput, standard dual UV LED lamps, one liter bulk ink, and CMYK and optional Varnish and White that offer outstanding printing quality for short runs and on demand printing. With specially-developed ADA and ink layering printing technology, JF-240UV enables various personalized and creative products in small quantities, ensuring a high rate of return on investment.

Gerber Technology, booth 3291, provides carefully integrated digital design, print, and cut production systems for sign shop, industrial, and graphics professionals. These comprehensive solutions for durable material cutting, digital color printing, and dimensional signage are also supported by the company’s quality, state-of-the-art aftermarket materials. Come see the latest OMEGA design/output software, GERBER EDGE FX thermal printer, enVision 375 cutter, EDGE READY and cut materials, GerberColor foils, and obtain information on Gerber’s apparel, upholstery, and packaging design, cutting, and finishing solutions.

Gfp, booth 974, debuts the new 263C version of its popular 200 Series Cold Laminator line. Also in the booth, the new 60FT Finishing Table, featuring one side for feeding boards and the reverse side with a self-healing cutting mat, for use with any laminator. Also on display is the 563TH-3 top heat machine with swing-out shafts and the 355TH Professional Top Heat laminator.

GPA, booth 338, reveals developments changing the way people look at the company, giving visitors a chance to explore the latest evolution of GPA. Attendees can experience GPA’s Sports Edition book, a feature of several key substrates and innovative print techniques, as well as a special edition Digital Swatchbook.

Gravotech Inc., booth 621, showcases its latest marking, engraving, laser cutting, and dot-peen solutions. The Gravograph IS800 rotary engraving solution is for professional engravers and industrial users and the LS1000 XP large format CO2 laser is ideal for signage, part marking, and printing on oversized items.

GTI Graphic Technology, booth 831, is a leading manufacturer of lighting systems for critical color viewing. It offers a range of products to help meet this goal. GTI’s products include desktop systems, press viewing stations, large format viewing solutions, and systems for soft proofing. All products comply with industry standards.

Heraeus Noblelight America, booth 126, offers individual application-focused UV and IR solutions for cost and energy efficient process solutions. It offers high-power UV solutions, which enhance speed and stability of the curing process. Customers benefit from the entire UV portfolio, encompassing the entire spectrum of technology—system solutions with standard microwave-powered lamps, medium pressure lamps, UVC cure systems, or innovative UV LEDs.

INX Digital, booth 2149, encourages attendees to find incredible value with new and advanced TRIANGLE alternative inks. They match nearly every OEM printer and printhead type for UV-curable, solvent, or aqueous inks; bulk delivery systems; and liquid laminates. Prodigy industrial and packaging application inks are well suited for digitally printed plastics, textiles, and home décor. INX also offers direct to object digital printing and custom integration services through EVOLVE Advanced Digital Solutions.

Lawson Screen & Digital Products, booths 2976 and 2977, presents various screenprinting and digital output machines for textile, ASI, and graphic printers. In business since 1949, Lawson manufactures and distributes high-quality imaging devices for a variety of printing solutions. These include wide format printers, inkjet printers, direct to garment machines, and screenprinting presses and ancillary equipment. Show specials are offered.

Massivit 3D, booth 2969, demonstrates how print providers can grow their business with its pioneering large format 3D printing solutions. Live, on-stand 3D printing demonstrations take place in the booth.

Master Magnetics Inc., booth 3022, exhibits PrintMagnetVinyl and FlexIRON, which allow for beautiful, easily interchangeable graphics. The magnetic graphic sheeting system provides cost efficiency of printing direct with solvent, eco-solvent, UV, and latex ink systems. Either PrintMagnetVinyl or FlexIRON can be the changeable graphic layer or the base of the system. The overall simplicity combined with high-resolution, photo-quality printing surfaces and comparatively low costs make the combination a versatile and valuable graphic system for retail environments.

Quality Media, booth 1585, showcases the Kala Mistral 1650 65-inch waste-free laminator. Kala provides a high level of excellence in finishing operations, reduces wasted materials during set up, and only requires a small workspace footprint. Top heat assisted roller, unique patented Auto-Calibration function for perfect tracking, five shafts, LED light kit, and roll to roll are among the many standard features that sets this laminator in a class of its own.

Ritrama, Inc., booth 2451, is a market leader in the design and manufacture of self-adhesive materials. At the show, it exhibits its large format digital range with a vast selection of solvent, eco-solvent, UV, latex, and water-based inkjet printable media for a range of applications for windows, walls, floors, vehicles, and promotional. Some featured products include Slide&Tack, RI-Dot, Performance Floor Talker, and Overlaminating Media.

Roland DGA Corporation, booth 1137, shows its latest digital imaging technologies, including newly updated VersaUV LEF series UV flatbeds, TrueVIS eco-solvent wide format printer/cutters, and Texart series printers for dye-sublimation. Roland also showcases its new DGSHAPE LD-80—a laser foil decorator. In addition, the company conducts live, in-booth vehicle wrap, apparel heat transfer, and sublimation demonstrations daily.

SA International (SAi), booth 932, highlights how large format print providers and sign shops can enhance their business using its extensive software solutions, including the relaunched SIGN.com platform. Available free to Flexi subscribers, the platform directs online signage jobs to local print shops, enabling them to extend their customer base and boost turnover from new and repeat business.

Sawgrass, booth 3739, debuts its new Ultra HD Flex ink for the VJ 628 printer. This ink set offers true fluorescents, spot colors, and deeper, more neutral blacks, as well as the ability to print photorealistic images and eight-point text—all without having to use multiple ink sets. It’s the ideal balance of quality and versatility, eliminating the need to balance color with detail. These inks are environmentally friendly and have a 24 month shelf life.

SENFA – DECOPRINT, booth 3023, launches a new version of SUBLIMIS, a product for transfer and direct sublimation printing. SUBLIMIS opens up new possibilities for print business that use dye-sublimation technology for backlit graphics applications. The company also presents its interior design textile—DECO WALL SOUND, which is a high-performance acoustic solution capable of absorbing sound reverberation in a room.

ShopWorks Software, booth 3285, specializes in developing business software specifically for the embellished product industry. At the event, it showcases a more intuitive and collaborative way to track and manage orders with OnSite 8. OnSite helps eliminate risk by showing business owners and their employees the status of all orders and related information with just a few clicks of a mouse.

Splash of Color, booth 351, exhibits the NEPATA Converting Center for efficient film rewinding, trimming, and slitting. Also featured is the Guardian Calender, an affordable, easy-to-use rotary heat press for all dye-sublimation paper transfer and direct to fabric applications. The Jumbo On-A-Roll Lifter is ideal for moving and loading large media rolls onto a grand or extra-wide printer.

Stimpson, booth 449, provides quality products and trusted fastening solutions for commercial printing. Stimpson grommets and washers are available in a variety of metals, finishes, and types for all commercial printing, sign, and banner needs. It showcases the 405 Bench Press and self-piercing grommets that strengthen products without pre-punching holes.

swissQprint, booth 950, presents the brand-new Generation 3. These LED large format printers deliver even more precise and stable printing results, offer an extended variety of applications, and increased user friendliness. The range comprises of five models, two of which are high-performance printers. Maximum productivity is now at 3,982 square feet per hour. As part of Generation 3, swissQprint introduces a dual roll option to double productivity.

Top Value Fabrics (TVF), booth 1848, unveils innovative performance-driven fabrics for soft signage, apparel, and home furnishings. Debuting cutting-edge fabrics from Georg+Otto Friedrich, TVF’s Print Media division showcases Microlux 240 8169WGFS and Deko-Tex 7048SUN—an outdoor fabric with impressive color-to-lightfastness. Additionally, TVF introduces its complete premium lines of digital textiles for both active wear and contemporary apparel and home furnishings for dye-sublimation and digital pigment printing.

Verseidag US, booth 117, offers its full line of seemee printable textiles and flexface. It showcases a number of new fabrics for various print outputs, including the B4420 Backlit Select FR, which is a 7 oz. eco-friendly, knit non-pinhole fabric offering 18 percent translucency for direct dye-sublimation. It also showcases Insight Supreme and Corpus, both fabrics recently receiving certification into HP’s Durable Goods program.

Zimmer Austria, booth 1285, demonstrates the COLARIS.12-2200 small production pigment inkjet digital printer for textiles, carpets, mats, and piece goods. With pigment inks—four or six colors—on the COLARIS, reliable printing results like brilliant colors, excellent light, friction, and wash resistance are achieved. The COLARIS.12-2200 is also suitable for acid, disperse, reactive, and VAT inks. Zimmer offers a range of pre- and post-processing systems like coating machines, steamers, washers, hot air dryers, and infrared fixation.

