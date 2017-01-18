KernowJet Supreme

1.18.17

Kernow Coatings is launching an innovative range of HP Latex-certified, high-performance, roll-up and pop-up films, offering brilliant results, market-competitive pricing,manufactured, stocked and certificated in Europe.

In a world where roll-up and pop-up displays are ever more price-driven, Kernow Coatings offers a brilliant solution for printing companies running latex, solvent, eco-solvent and UV printers. Features and benefits include an exceptional price-performance ratio, easier to print than many competitors’ films, quicker drying times, perfect lay-flat characteristics, good scratch-resistance, even without lamination,an anti-static and anti-slip backing and a low-reflection surface.

KernowJet Supremeis suitable for many other applications including hanging banners, interior and exterior signage and much more. The range is HP Latex certified for third-generation HP Latex printers: HP 310, 330, 360, 370, 560 and 570.

KernowJet Supremeis available in three thicknesses: Supreme 225, Supreme 300 and Supreme 500. The product number refers to the approximate gauge in microns.

Widths: 914, 1067, 1270, 1372 and1524 mm.

It is available from the factory in UK and also from the new Kernow warehouse in Belgium for rapid and fast deliveries across Europe.

