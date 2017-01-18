KernowJet Supreme

1.18.17

Kernow Coatings is launching an innovative range of HP Latex-certified, high-performance, roll-up and pop-up films, offering brilliant results, market-competitive pricing,manufactured, stocked and certificated in Europe.

In a world where roll-up and pop-up displays are ever more price-driven, Kernow Coatings offers a brilliant solution for printing companies running latex, solvent, eco-solvent and UV printers. Features and benefits include an exceptional price-performance ratio, easier to print than many competitors’ films, quicker drying times, perfect lay-flat characteristics, good scratch-resistance, even without lamination,an anti-static and anti-slip backing and a low-reflection surface.

KernowJet Supremeis suitable for many other applications including hanging banners, interior and exterior signage and much more. The range is HP Latex certified for third-generation HP Latex printers: HP 310, 330, 360, 370, 560 and 570.

KernowJet Supremeis available in three thicknesses: Supreme 225, Supreme 300 and Supreme 500. The product number refers to the approximate gauge in microns.

Widths: 914, 1067, 1270, 1372 and1524 mm.

It is available from the factory in UK and also from the new Kernow warehouse in Belgium for rapid and fast deliveries across Europe.

www.kernowcoatings.com

Alyse Clark
Cutting Edge Technology