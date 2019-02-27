Go Big, Go Bold, Go Further. ISA International Sign Expo Preview.

By Digital Output Staff

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, the International Sign Association (ISA) hosts its main event in Las Vegas, NV. The ISA International Sign Expo takes place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday April 24 to 26, 2019. With the tagline “go big, go bold, go further,” the association encourages attendees to interact with close to 600 vendors on the show floor, sit in on educational sessions, and participate in networking events.

Here, we provide information on some of vendors exhibiting at the ISA International Sign Expo. Read our April issue for a preview that includes even more companies attending the show.

Above: In booth 2107 Dickson Coatings introduces its Jet Tex Comfort wallcovering fabrics.

AGL, booth 2517, showcases the popular Patriot laminator. It is designed to specifically address the issues associated with finishing UV, latex, and solvent-based printing technologies. AGL’s proprietary nip roll design and one of the industry’s best heating systems solves the problems associated with poor laminate adhesion and silvering. Fully pneumatic tension control, cantilevered material supply stations, heavy-duty construction, and throughput speeds of up to 30 feet per minute make the Patriot a true high-production laminator.

Alliance Technology Corporation, booth 3565, displays new coating machines. The 36-inch ATC-UV36SD and the 52-inch ATC-UV52SD provide a cost-effective sheet-fed UV liquid coating solution that produces a high-quality UV coating finish on a variety of inks and substrates up to two inches thick. The company also manufactures 60- and 80-inch rigid and roll-to-roll UV coating machines.

Budget Inks, booth 4129, prints with its latest Roland replacement cartridges. Eco Maxx Ultra is the company’s best OEM-matched ink. It shows enhanced performance with better printability, reliability, and durability—100 percent guaranteed.

Dickson Coatings, booth 2107, introduces the newest addition to its Evergreen line of eco-friendly wallcovering fabrics, Jet Tex Comfort. It is a 13 oz., textured wallcovering designed for faster installation times by eliminating preparation. The textured surface hides imperfections in the wall and is more abrasion resistant. Comfort is PVC-free, HP certified, and available in widths of 54 and 122 inches. It is printable with UV, latex, solvent, and eco-solvent ink.

FASTENation, Inc., booth 4355, offers VELCRO, the most trusted brand worldwide for hook and loop fasteners that meet all of your project needs. It also supplies FalconTape, a featured product of its SUMMIT Adhesive Tape line, which offers bonding power for the most demanding applications. FASTENfoam polyethylene adhesive foam tapes feature high tensile and shear strength, ideal for signs/displays. SilverTape is an alternative to mechanical fasteners like rivets, screws, spot welds, and liquid adhesives.

GCC, booth 3453, announces the new LaserPro S400. Inheriting all the advantages from LaserPro patented technologies, S400 features a high-speed 140 inches per second DC servo motor for precise and rapid movement of the laser carriage, which helps users save time and costs while increasing productivity. GCC dust protection technology and SmartLID make maintenance easier. With a 40×24-inch extra-large working area, S400 possesses 100 percent performance to present the highest throughput and precise laser quality.

Graphtec America, Inc., booth 2055, is a leading provider of cutting and finishing solutions for wide format signage, apparel, label, and prototype packaging. Watch demonstrations on the full line of flatbed and roll feed machines and speak to expert staff to learn how Graphtec precision cutting solutions can improve business.

HP Inc., booths 1919 and 1935, invites attendees to experience new applications in signage, durable textiles, and decoration. It showcases both the HP Latex R1000 Plus and R2000 Plus Printers along with breakthrough innovations that raise the bar in digital printing technology. Attendees learn how to expand offerings into new, high-value applications while also opening fresh creative ideas and concepts for sign and display.

LogoJET, booth 747, highlights the UVx40R printer, which combines industrial-strength components with high-performance printheads to reach fast print speeds. The customizable ink system offers CMYK, white, clear gloss, and primer inks to produce vibrant, durable imprints on virtually any substrate up to 18×18 inches, and five inches in height. Now available with 360 degree rotary printing capability for tumblers, candles, and bottles.

Master Magnetics, Inc., booth 3646, helps users create beautiful, interchangeable graphics with the Magnetic Graphics System. PrintMagnetVinyl and ThinFORCE magnetic sheeting and FlexIRON magnetic-receptive sheeting can be used as the base or printable graphic layer. All components are printable with solvent, eco-solvent, UV, and latex ink systems; available with an adhesive backing that adheres to a wall or baseboard; for indoor and outdoor use; and easily cut with a CNC router, cutting plotter, utility knife, or scissors.

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group, booth 3161, includes in its showcase many of the over 30 new and innovative products released for 2019. Product offering categories this year include retractable and fabric banner stands, illuminated back walls, modular displays and accessories, and illuminated fabric kits and accessories.

Photo Tex, booth 2647, celebrates its 15th year exhibiting at trade shows. Photo Tex shows an upgraded version of its patented self-adhesive Original (S) Solvent product for solvent, eco-solvent, UV, and now latex printers that allows solvent printers a much better water and scratch resistance, in addition to a higher white point for a more vivid outcome.

SA International (SAi), booth 3047, showcases its feature-rich Flexi and EnRoute software solutions. Available on subscription, users can enjoy greater flexibility along with access to the latest workflow-enhancing tools. Visitors are also invited to toast a beer the last hour of each day of the show as SAi celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Showdown Displays, booth 1052, invites attendees to see the latest in soft signage and light up silicone edge graphics (SEG) displays. Showdown Displays is your true trade-only partner, offering same day shipment, next day delivery on select hardware to select areas with orders placed by 2 p.m. Central time; the industry’s only On Target guarantee; competitive pricing—well beyond catalog published pricing; the deepest inventory in North America; instructional videos and marketing materials; and online proof approval.

Stratojet, booth 4617, brings the latest re-invented water-based UV Light Technology producing flawless colors along with sharp text and well saturated solids, all put together in the new Shark EFB 2512 4×8-foot flatbed and Falcon 1800 six-foot roll printer. It also showcases the Hawk 72 EcoClean. The most competitive cutting edge roll-to-roll printer made for every sign shop to enrich experiences.

Supply55, Inc., booth 3827, demonstrates the NEPATA UA1650 ADWS Converting Center. NEPATA converting centers are the most successful and widely used converting centers worldwide. Engineered and manufactured in Germany to the highest quality standards, NEPATA converting centers deliver precise material cuts, highly accurate rewinds, and advanced inventory control—allowing print providers to offer quick delivery times across a range of media.

Top Value Fabrics (TVF), booth 4441, features its new theme “TVF Your Printable Fabrics Destination” highlighting its digital print media textile and vinyl products as well as fabrics for apparel and home furnishings. The booth layout features backlit fabric, Microlux 240 8169WGFS. Destination graphics entice booth visitors to relax, enjoy, and engage with sales consultants on details about the entire line of digitally printable media.

Verseidag US, booth 3546, announces its newest backlit fabric for digital print applications. Introducing seemee Backlit Select FR (B4420), a 270 g/m2 knit polyester preshrunk fabric that is optimized for direct dye-sublimation. It offers a 21 percent translucency and is designed with a water-based PVC-free finish. The product is available up to 126 inches wide.

