Celebrating the Best

By Melissa Donovan

Digital Output’s Reader’s Choice Top 50 awards bring together leading vendors in the graphic arts. Based on data collected from our online lead generation system, DODirect.net, the top companies are compiled from reader interest on articles in print and on the web, as well as advertisements seen in the magazine and on our website, digitaloutput.net.

An overwhelming 40 percent of the companies in the Top 50 are media manufacturers. Digital Output readers are obviously interested in substrates and look to the articles and advertisements included in the magazine to educate themselves on the newest trends and most profitable products.

Diving down further, out of those 40 percent, 60 percent of the companies’ primary product offerings include general pressure-sensitive materials used in multiple applications from vehicle wraps to wallcoverings, floor graphics, and window graphics. More specialized media companies make up the other 40 percent. These include five percent wallcoverings, five percent window graphics, five percent rigid board, ten percent fabric, and 15 percent magnets.

We congratulate all of the 2020 winners of the Reader’s Choice Top 50.

Top 50

This year’s class is a mix of media manufacturers, hardware vendors, finishing folks, software providers, and ink suppliers.

Starting on the next page, we include each company by alphabetical order. If you’d like to learn more about their top products, flip to the chart included in the article.

3M Commercial Solutions helps customers build brands and transform spaces with total graphics and signage solutions. It manufactures graphic films‚ flexible substrates‚ as well as inks and toners used to create finished graphics that are consistent‚ reliable, and durable. 3M also holds training programs for installers of all skill levels to help them grow their businesses and reputations.

Agfa’s innovative technology and integrated systems approach delivers value and the lowest cost of print manufacturing for your business. In addition, Agfa’s nationwide service organization, skilled professionals, knowledgeable specialists, broad portfolio, and 24/7 online ordering help customers deliver quality images, maximize uptime, and increase return on investment.

Alpina Manufacturing LLC offers Acrylic Standoff, LED Lightbox, Flip-up, Silicone Edge Graphics, Slide-in, and Banner Grip Frames made any size or quantity to hold graphics or banners. Change graphics without removing frames from wall. Beautiful presentation at a low cost for indoor or outdoor use. 24/7 online quote and ordering website available—no minimums; manufactured in Chicago, IL.

Arlon Graphics is a cast vinyl manufacturing company in the business of creating innovative material for visual expression. It manufactures and markets high-quality pressure-sensitive materials for fleet, architectural, digital imaging, and signage. Through distribution partners across the globe, a growing number of sales offices and warehouses, and customer-centric operations, Arlon is recognized as a global leader in graphic films.

Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions is a leading graphics manufacturer of self-adhesive film for digital and screenprint and sign cut technologies. Applications for the film range from promotional graphics such as signage, exhibits, displays, car wraps, and advertising graphics to longer term applications such as fleet markings, backlit signs, vehicle color change, and architectural graphics.

Caldera is a software company with more than 25 years of experience in developing, marketing, and supporting high-quality technological software for wide format imaging with a commitment to increasing productivity, cost efficiency, and color output. Caldera’s suite of production-orientated print and print-to-cut workflow programs offers color management, imaging, and driving solutions for large and grand format peripherals.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by professional and managed services. It helps companies of all sizes find ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions.

CET Color is a pioneer in the wide format UV printing industry. It draws on its firsthand experience to innovate flatbed, hybrid, roll-to-roll, and corrugated printers that offer both quality and efficiency at an unbeatable value. The new K2L-Series features a linear drive system while utilizing state-of the-art Kyocera printheads. With field upgradability and custom configuration options, CET Color takes businesses to new heights.

Colex offers one of the industry’s most extensive lines of precision cutting equipment together with premier service. The Colex Sharpcut Flatbed Cutter features a triple interchangeable tool head, energy efficient six-zone vacuum system, and vision registration offering versatility, speed, and price for the ideal combination.

Condé is a recognized leader in the digital transfer market and offers everything needed to get into the custom imprinting business including transfer systems, software, blank imprintables, transfer paper and supplies, and instructional videos.

DreamScape, a division of Roysons Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of textured digitally printable/special effect wallcoverings and protective topcoats. With over 35 years of experience in the wallpaper industry, DreamScape offers the largest selection of high-quality certified, Class A commercial grade vinyl and PVC-free wallcoverings for residential and commercial applications.

Drytac is an international manufacturer of adhesive-coated products, including window, wall, and floor graphics media; laminating films; high-performance tapes; durable labels; custom and pattern coating; industrial adhesives; and medical tapes.

Durst is a manufacturer of advanced digital printing and production technologies. Its products are designed for performance, reliability, and longevity—offering the highest print quality, productivity flexibility, and efficiency. Durst is a family company with an 80 year history, where values are focused on innovation, customer orientation, sustainability, and quality.

EFI is a global technology company leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. It is passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, it develops technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents with printers, inks, digital front ends, and a business and production workflow suite.

Encore Products manufactures foamboard used for digital printing, screenprinting, point of purchase (POP) displays, exhibits, cut graphics, indoor signage, and dry mounting. The EnCore Foam Board line includes White, Colors, Black on Black, White-Black-Black, Permanent Pressure Sensitive, Repositionable Pressure Sensitive, SingleStep Heat Activated, Acid-Free, MightyCore Rigid, PilloCore, DuraPrime, and Design Boards.

Epson America, Inc. offers an extensive array of image capture and image output products for business, commercial print, graphic arts, photographic, signage, direct to garment, and fabric production.

Esko is a global supplier of integrated solutions for packaging and labels, sign and display, and commercial printing. Its products and services drive profitability in the packaging and printing supply chain by reducing time to market and raising productivity.

Fisher Textiles is a leading supplier of fabrics for digital printing in North America. The company’s reputation in providing quality textiles with unsurpassed service is reflected in over 30 years of experience and workmanship in producing industry-leading fabrics for dye-sublimation (dye-sub), latex, solvent, and UV printing. Three warehouse locations allow for filling just-in-time requirements.

For over 60 years, FLEXcon, a family-owned company, is a global leader in coated and laminated films and adhesives used in graphics applications, manufactured goods, and new products. With its wealth of industry knowledge and expertise in self-adhesive films, gain a competitive advantage and benefit from purchasing direct.

The graphic systems division of Fujifilm North America Corporation delivers solutions for workflow, consultative services, remote monitoring, color standardization and G7 implementation, pressroom products, CTP, proofing, digital printing, wide format, packaging, labels, and specialty printing. Fujifilm also manufactures and distributes Sericol inks and is a leader in the development of UV inks for screen and digital printing.

Gans is a one-stop solutions company for all digital and offset needs. In the digital world, it specializes in perforated window vinyl and is the exclusive provider of dual-liner Holographic Window Perf, as well as other high-end products, such as SENFA fabrics, exclusive ten year SRT car wrap vinyl, backlit films, and trade show materials.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through its portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services the company engineers experiences that amaze.

Welcome to INX Digital, delivering technologies that drive digital growth all over the world. Integrate digital technology into an existing operation or expand and improve current digital capabilities with INX Digital. Combining the ink formulating expertise of INX with leading Evolve, Prodigy, and Triangle brands makes INX Digital an unequaled source for products, technologies, systems, consultation, and services.

LexJet is a one-stop, direct source for equipment, materials, and software used to print fine art, photography, POP, trade show displays, and commercial graphics. Dedicated to total convenience and personal customer service, LexJet provides one-day ground delivery to most of the continental U.S., online ordering, highly trained account specialists, free and unlimited product and technical support, and extensive educational resources.

Lintec of America is a manufacturer of pressure-sensitive films for visual marking, signage, and architectural window applications. It specializes in optically clear, frosted, and textured films for display, POP, and window graphics. New products include an optically clear PET UV inkjet printable film made from 80 percent recycled content and anti-graffiti satin PET film called Protect Satin.

Mactac applications include indoor outdoor signage, vehicle wraps, trade show displays, and wall environmental graphics. In fact, for 60 years Mactac has been at the forefront of product development for digital printing, mounting, laminating, screenprinting, and cut vinyl needs. Rely on the company for industry-leading quality and unmatched service, and trust it has the next up-and-coming innovation that is going to transform a business.

Magnum Magnetics is U.S. manufacturer of flexible magnetic sheeting, strip, and custom profiles. It offers printable magnetic sheeting for multiple printing presses including offset, flexographic, inkjet, and digital. The company takes the time to understand an application before recommending a magnetic solution.

Headquartered in Germany, Marabu North America draws on more than 160 years of experience in developing inks and coatings. The product line includes MaraJet digital printing inks, UltraJet UV-curable inks, ClearShield water-based coatings, the StarLam liquid laminator, MaraShield UV-curable coatings, and a digital printer for cylindrical objects, the M Revo.

Master Magnetics, Inc. features an extensive line of magnetic assemblies, flexible magnetic sheeting, receptive, and strip. Ideal for signmaking, vehicle graphics, and POP displays, PrintMagnetVinyl and ThinFORCE printable magnetic sheeting, and FlexIRON magnetic-receptive sheeting work with most large format standard inkjet printers and plotters.

Mimaki is a global industry leader of wide format inkjet printers, cutting plotters, three-dimensional modeling machines, software, hardware, and associated consumable items, such as inks and cutting blades. The company engineers and manufactures a range of products that attain the total workflow solution for sign graphics, textile and apparel, industrial products, and 3D markets.

Founded in 1989, MultiCam is proud to have served the global manufacturing industry for 30 years, delivering high-quality made in the U.S. products using American made steel, components, and people. The company supplies innovative CNC cutting solutions for a multitude of industries and applications.

Mutoh America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of wide format printers and plotting cutters. Mutoh’s line of inkjet printers are known for their quality, speed, and Smart Printing technologies.

Newlife Magnetics is one of the world’s largest flexible magnet and print media manufacturers specializing in wide format magnetic media. It manufactures printable magnet sheeting up to 60 inches wide. The new Platinum line of magnetic-receptive print media offers some of the highest quality, best print results, and lowest prices in the market. The award-winning Cling King Spider Mat is becoming the industry standard for counter top displays and graphics.

Leading the industry since 1989, Onyx Graphics, Inc. is dedicated to helping customers increase productivity, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge with superior print and color quality. Global channel partnerships and longstanding relationships with printer manufacturers position Onyx Graphics as a market leader in powerful, reliable, large and grand format printing workflow software.

ORAFOL Americas, Inc., a subsidiary of ORAFOL Europe GmbH, is a leading global manufacturer of premium vinyl graphic products, reflective solutions, and adhesive tape systems used in signage, graphics, industrial and traffic, and safety applications. The company’s distribution network spans Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the U.S.

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade-only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics, and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include The Exhibitors’ Handbook, The Promo Handbook, SignPro, and Nimlok.

For over 15 years, Que Media has grown to become a distinguished global coating manufacturer of aqueous, solvent/eco-solvent, and latex digital print media for display graphics, point of sale advertising, and photo reproduction. With regards to wide format; the company currently coats substrates such as polypropylene, BOPP, PVC, backlit film, fabrics, banner material, and multi-layered PET film in addition to a full line of pressure-sensitive laminates.

Ricoh’s Commercial Printing Business Group focuses on building alliances that go beyond product. It leverages its advanced roll-fed, hybrid, and flatbed print portfolio; proven software; and world-class professional services to build lasting alliances that empower customers to achieve these goals, at an affordable price point and with expert guidance at the convergence of diverse types of print.

Roland DGA offers a lineup of wide format inkjet printers and integrated printer/cutters, including TrueVIS, SOLJET, VersaEXPRESS, and VersaStudio eco-solvent printers; Texart dye-sub printers; and VersaUV UV printers. The Roland line also includes new inkjets for high-volume UV flatbed printing and direct to garment printing. All Roland printers and printer/cutters come with powerful, easy-to-use RIP software.

SA International (SAi) is a recognized global leader in providing complete, professional solutions for signmaking, digital printing, and CNC machining. Whether looking to create signage, vehicle wraps, or 3D signage, SAi has the right software to support and empower a business.

Sawgrass delivers innovative digital printing ink solutions for fabrics and poly-coated surfaces. The company’s water-based sublimation and pigment inks produce stunning color for soft signage and banners, cut-and-sew sports apparel, all over apparel decoration, home furnishings, wallcoverings, surface decorating, and technical textiles.

Signs365 is a grand format, trade-only wholesale printer. It offers a variety of full-color, high-quality printed products all produced in 24 hours. $10 Overnight Anywhere shipping is available on all products. Signs365… we are only trade only.

Summa is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-end vinyl and contour cutters, finishing flatbed cutters, and laser cutters. For over three decades, the company maintains a clear objective—to develop cutting-edge solutions that boost productivity and eliminate complexity in cutting. Enabling businesses, whether they are large or small, to finish their applications to the highest standards and improve their margins.

Supply55, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of workflow products for the digital printing segment of sign, screen, graphic arts, exhibit, home décor, corporate identity, and athletic apparel.

swissQprint is a manufacturer of high-end large format printers. The UV LED inkjet printers are 100 percent Swiss made. swissQprint offers both true flatbed printers with a roll-to-roll option as well as a dedicated roll-to-roll printer.

Top Value Fabrics (TVF) is a leading international supplier of print media, apparel, and home furnishings textiles. With over 40 years of success in the textile industry, TVF offers a complete line of polyester and cotton textiles. It provides solutions for dye-sub, latex, direct disperse, UV, and digital pigment printing.

Ultraflex Systems, Inc. is a global leader, supplier, and preferred partner developing and delivering high-performing, digitally printable textiles and flexible substrates. Its ever-expanding media portfolio includes front lit, backlit, blockout, mesh, textiles, and flooring, ranging from 30- to 198-inch widths for solvent, eco-solvent, latex, UV, screen, and dye-sub printing.

VALLOY Inc. is Korean venture company established in July 2004. The company was founded by international marketing professionals and digital imaging professionals who have tens of years of experience in development and marketing for digital software, imaging devices, printing and finishing devices, inks and substrates, and next dimensional displays in signage printing, textile printing, interior decoration, and labels and packaging.

Verseidag US is a manufacturer and distributor of more than 50 PVC coated, laminated vinyl, and textile substrates for solvent, latex, UV, aqueous, screenprint, transfer/direct dye-sub, and flexible sign applications. A versatile offering ranging from 36- to 196-inch wide seamless goods is available at a number of warehouse locations throughout North America.

Zünd, a leading manufacturer of digital flatbed cutting systems, offers multifunctional cutters/routers with numerous tools and automated material handling options for processing substrates. Designed for maximum versatility and modularity, G3/S3 and dual-beam D3 cutters are powered by Zünd Cut Center, a simple but comprehensive user interface and end-to-end production workflow for easy and productive digital cutting/finishing.

Honorable Mention

With hundreds of participants in our industry, it is difficult to stop at just 50 for this feature and so we added ten honorable mentions to the mix. Again, they are ordered alphabetically.

Advanced Color Solutions (ACS) is a complete digital equipment, supplies, and service solution center. With over 100 years of experience from its executive team, ACS understands large format digital. From concept to launch or complete company equipment and ink conversions ACS has you covered. Solutions are available for any size business.

Advanced Greig Laminators, Inc. (AGL) is an engineering and manufacturing facility specializing in custom designed industrial and wide format digital imaging laminators. In many laminating markets standard laminating presses do not meet specific laminating requirements. AGL found a solution by customizing its various laminator models to suit a specific customers requirements.

DigiFab Systems is an innovative developer, manufacturer, and integrator of digital textile printing equipment, software, supplies, and service. DigiFab’s Evolution RIP software provides all the software tools necessary for successful printing The DigiHeat rotary heat press comes in model widths from 44 to 136 inches. The StampaJet line of printers are a must see, utilized from sublimation to direct to fabric printing applications.

Since 1988, FDC Graphic Films, Inc. has been a premier service provider. It is a master distributor and converter located in South Bend, IN and Reno, NV. It sources high-quality products from leading manufacturers and offers extensive size offerings, custom converting, and large inventories. FDC’s product selection includes wide format digital media and laminates, banner, sign films, application tapes, and heat transfer vinyl.

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help its customers improve manufacturing and design processes. Gerber’s end-to-end solutions help customers reduce costs, improve quality, and quickly get products to market through a number of technologies and services that are simple to use, accurate, dependable, productive, and easy to integrate with other systems and workflows.

GPA expands brand potential and provides global and product intelligence to facilitate innovation and support business growth. Its Global Fedrigoni Network team manufactures and distributes an unparalleled range of products in support of digital, offset, and flexographic press technologies.

Graphtec America, a subsidiary of Graphtec Corporation Japan, markets and distributes high-performance, roll feed and flatbed cutting plotters for signage, heat transfer apparel, label, decal, and package prototyping. Graphtec acknowledges its standing as a world leader in cutting technology and is committed to further enhancing its competitive strengths, product features, performance, and drive for excellence.

Ordant is cloud-based, integrated print MIS and web to print software for print companies and sign shops. It is fast, easy to use, and secure. With Ordant calculate the exact cost of custom price estimates, simplify order management, and set up online B2B or B2C storefronts. Ordant improves print shop profitability.

Piedmont Plastics intends to be the premier distributor of sign and graphics products. It achieves this by offering over 46 convenient branch locations throughout North America stocked with industry-leading premium brands and backed by knowledgeable product specialists.

Ritrama, Inc., an Italian multi-national company, is widely considered to be a market leader in the design and manufacture of self-adhesive materials. Ritrama is a worldwide manufacturer of pressure-sensitive graphic films with a reputation for performance and value.

Celebrating the Best

Congratulations again to the Reader’s Choice Top 50 winners and honorable mentions. Have a favorite vendor not on this year’s list? You can make sure they make our 2021 feature—be sure to visit DODirect.net during the year and request information on the company’s products and services.

Feb2020, Digital Output

Finishing

Ink

Media

Software