Applications Fuel Print. Recap of ISA International Sign Expo 2017.

By Digital Output Staff

The International Sign Association’s (ISA’s) annual International Sign Expo event concluded April 22. Held in Las Vegas, NV at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, the trade show broke attendance records, as reported by ISA with over 20,500 attending. Close to 600 vendors exhibited throughout a 210,000 square foot floor space.

Applications Abound

If there was ever a theme for the show, it was clear that applications are largely influencing the industry. For example, Mimaki USA, Inc. launched its Microfactory, showcasing the various ways digital is used throughout the manufacturing process. A skateboard’s wheels and board were both digitally decorated, using a UJF-7151 plus and JFX200-2531, respectively. Hats were printed and sewn in the booth, as were computer cases. “We want to educate visitors about the ability to open up new revenue streams,” shared Ken VanHorn, VP, marketing and operations, Mimaki.

During a press conference, Scott Schinlever, SVP/GM, EFI Inkjet, pointed out the recent trend of how “people were transitioning from printers to short-run manufacturers.” EFI is assisting in this with the introduction of its EFI Pro 16h printer, an affordable entry point for hybrid roll/flatbed production printing.

New Technology

Other innovations of note included the first public viewing of the new Océ Colorado 1640 printer from Canon Solutions America. The roll-to-roll device is a 64-inch printer designed with UVgel. Proprietary technology, the ink set is touted as a new UV-curable ink that instantly gels on contact with media.

HP, Inc. entered the print and cut segment with the new HP Latex 300 Print and Cut Series. The printer targets sign shops, quick printers, and print service providers looking to incorporate printing and cutting into a single workflow, which helps with time savings.

Mimaki also used the ISA International Sign Expo as a springboard for its venture into three-dimensional (3D) printing. The Mimaki 3DUJ-P printer was in action at the booth. It creates incredibly realistic products and is able to utilize clear inks independently or with color ink to create translucent objects.

Mutoh America, Inc. premiered the ValueJet 1948WX dye-sublimation printer and ValueJet 626UF UV flatbed. The 1948WX is a 75-inch four printhead printer that further expands the company’s soft signage printer line. The 626UF is a 19×23-inch UV LED flatbed printer with an expanded print width and depth and optional rotary attachment.

Next Year

ISA International Sign Expo 2018 is held March 21 to 24 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. We hope to see you there. To learn about more products displayed at the 2017 show, visit digitaloutput.net and search keyword “ISA2017.”

June2017, Digital Output