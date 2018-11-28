A Fond Farewell. SGIA Expo Leaves a Lasting Legacy.

By Digital Output staff

The Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) held the final SGIA Expo this October in Las Vegas, NV at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The organization is set to rebrand its signature event to Printing United and hold the trade show in Dallas, TX in 2019. On the heels of this change, vendors brought both new products and enhancements to existing technology to this year’s show.

Above: A Gerber MCT cutter in action.

Heavy-Hitting Hardware

Two well-known vendors long involved in the graphic arts made notable announcements illustrating their dedication to the wide format space. Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. showcased its first-ever Konica Minolta-branded wide format printer series, the AccurioWide 160 and 200. The UV printers are powered by Konica Minolta KM1024i printhead technology. Ricoh USA, Inc. announced the RICOH Pro L5130/L5160 roll-to-roll latex devices in addition to the RICOH Pro TF6250 UV flatbed.

North American printer debuts were a large part of the show. On the wide side, Agfa Graphics brought its Jeti Tauro H3300 UV LED printer to North America for the first time. Durst demonstrated the flagship P5 250 HS printer, part of its new P5 portfolio. EFI premiered its EFI Pro 32r 126-inch entry-level roll-to-roll printer in partner Nazdar SourceOne’s booth. Fujifilm North America Corporation showcased the UV roll-to-roll Acuity Ultra superwide printer. Massivit 3D taught attendees the ways 3D printing can transform wide format by printing complex shapes. Mimaki USA, Inc. discussed the North American introduction of the Tiger-1800B MkII. The Mosaica Group debuted the Panthera S4 digital dye-sublimation printer for the first time in the U.S. in Kaspar Papir’s booth. Mutoh America, Inc. previewed its ValueJet 1627MH hybrid printer with bio-based ink. swissQprint displayed the newest generation of its flatbed printer series.

Smaller format devices were also part of the conversation. AnaJet, a Ricoh company, premiered the RICOH Ri 1000, its latest direct to garment (DTG) press. Epson announced a new DTG pretreatment solution for polyester garments printed on the Epson SureColor F2000 and F2100. Kornit Digital’s Storm HD6 DTG printers also made their North American debut.

On the finishing end, a focus on easing the bottleneck found at the end of a typical workflow was addressed in multiple vendor booths. Colex displayed the newest Fotoba XLD-320HS as well Sharpcut flatbed cutter models. Esko showcased its Kongsberg C digital cutter. Gerber Technology held a press conference discussing in more detail its recent acquisition of MCT Digital and announced a new packaging and finishing application tool kit for MCT cutters. MultiCam highlighted its next-generation series of digital cutting systems, the Celero series. Summa America showcased enhancements to its F Series of flatbed finishing systems including a Burr-free knife and HT Rotary Module. Valiani demonstrated two flatbed cutting machines ideal for short-run packaging. Zünd promoted its new Board Handling System BHS150 paired with the D3 cutter.

Media, Software, and Ink

Arlon Graphics, LLC showcased IllumiNITE Wrap and SLX Cast Wrap. Brett Martin promoted its Foamalux White and Ultra PVC sheets. Crescent Cardboard displayed its DUOlith fiber-based board in Valiani’s booth. DreamScape displayed Rave and Deja Vu products, which are part of its new holographic line. Drytac held installs with both its ReTac and ViziPrint products. EnCore Products promoted its newest foamboard product, PrintPro. Jessup Manufacturing Company added Matador to its product lineup, a counter mat and floor graphic media. Kapco Graphics Products recently entered the magnet space with its K-MAG Mount. LexJet announced a new HP adhesive vinyl line. Mactac Distributor Products’ booth focused on windows, walls, and floors; showcasing its newest offering, IMAGin M-Dot. ORAFOL Americas provided attendees a look into recent film color and finish additions. Ritrama highlighted its Ri-Dot gloss white and Slide & Tack materials, both part of the company’s recent rebranding efforts. Top Value Fabrics showcased digitally printable fabrics for print media, apparel, and home furnishings. Ultraflex Systems, Inc. held a soft launch of a new floor graphic material. Vycom focused on educating the market on the possibilities with Celtec signboard.

3M Commercial Solutions demonstrated its foray into digital tools with the launch of the 3M Graphics Install Wizard and 3M Graphics Hub. Caldera displayed its production-oriented RIP solutions. Onyx Graphics, Inc. discussed its latest versions ONYX 18.5 with APPE 5. Roland DGA Corporation announced an update for its VersaWorks RIP, version 6, with new color matching functions. In the midst of a rebrand, SA International is focused on customers identifying with its new purple-themed look.

DuPont Advanced Printing unveiled its new brand campaign, “The Color of Things to Come,” which included the launch of its new website for textile inks, artistritextile.dupont.com. INX International Ink Co. discussed its Prodigy EBGA inks cured by electron beam.

Going on a Hunt

The SGIA Expo is known for its informative seminars and panels with industry leaders. New this year, it offered attendees the chance to participate in a silicone edge graphic (SEG) scavenger hunt.

Brite Frame Fabricator invited visitors to check in and receive a contest ticket, which detailed the next step in the game—scavenging for fabric at Aberdeen Fabrics, Inc., Berger Textiles, Fisher Textiles, SENFA Decoprint, and Top Value Fabrics’ booths.

Once the fabric was obtained, participants were invited to visit Matic’s booth so that their graphic could be sewn with Greenstrip Keder. To end the game, attendees returned to Brite Frame Fabricator’s booth to receive a free 8×10-inch frame to display the SEG.

New Name, New Locale

According to SGIA, more than 24,000 people attended the event. 612 vendors exhibited on the sold out show floor. Next year, SGIA promises a new show, Printing United, which it is marketing as “bigger, better, bolder.” It will include traditional SGIA exhibitors as well as commercial printers—providing one location to convey a converging printing market. The event will be held in Dallas, TX, October 23 to 25, 2018.

